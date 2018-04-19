Akshay Kumar injures himself on sets of Kesari while shooting for action-packed climax

Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy shooting for Kesari, has injured himself on the sets. Based on the battle of Saragarhi, Kesari requires its actors to perform heavy-duty stunts. Kumar, who enjoys doing action-packed films, injured his ribs while shooting for the climax of the film, reports India TV.

The doctors had advised him to take a break after he sustained the injury and return to Mumbai to rest. However, he refused to return home and is currently staying in Wai, where the shoot is on. The climax schedule has now been postponed till Kumar gets fit to perform the stunts.

In the period drama, Akshay will be seen as Havaldar Ishwar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers, who on September 12, 1897, led his men to a furious battle against thousands of Afghani invaders. Lawrence Woodward, the stunt coordinator behind Hollywood blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge, is reportedly choreographing the action sequences of the film.

Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. It is co-produced by Kumar and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will go on floors early next year and hit the screens in 2019.

