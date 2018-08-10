Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, reportedly titled Jabariya Jodi

Ekta Kapoor's next with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will be titled Jabariya Jodi, reports DNA. The movie, initially called Shotgun Shaadi, is to feature Malhotra and Kapoor in a desi Bhojpuri look.

“As it’s based on pakadwa vivaah, the makers felt that this was an apt name. In Bhojpuri, jabariya means zabardasti, so the title refers to a couple who is forced to get married. The two actors have also shot for the posters before leaving for Lucknow, so they should be out soon,” said a source.

The report also states that the change of title was Sidharth Malhotra's idea. He reportedly came across the phrase during his readings of the script and told his team about it.

As reported earlier, the film revolves around the custom of groom kidnapping prevalent in Bihar, where the grooms are forced to get married on gunpoint to avoid dowry. Malhotra will reportedly play a thug who helps kidnap the grooms.

Both actors are undergoing voice and diction training to perfectly get the Bihari accent for the film.

Chopra has recently wrapped up shooting for Namaste England while Malhotra will next be seen in a biopic based on the Kargil hero, Captain Vikram Batra.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 14:15 PM