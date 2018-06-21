Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste London wraps up shoot, will hit theatres on 19 October
Actress Parineeti Chopra at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Namaste England in Mumbai.
The wrap-up party was also attended by Boney Kapoor and Satish Kaushik.
Arjun Kapoor at the bash after wrapping up Namaste England's shoot in London and Punjab.
Namaste England will mark Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's on-screen reunion; their first collaboration being the 2012 film Ishaqzaade.
Director Vipul Shah's sequel Namaste England, to his 2007 hit Namastey London will be in cinemas on 19 October, 2018.
Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:30 PM