Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste London wraps up shoot, will hit theatres on 19 October

FP Staff

Jun,21 2018 16:07:20 IST

Actress Parineeti Chopra at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Namastey England in Mumbai.

The wrap-up party was also attended by Boney Kapoor and Satish Kaushik.

Arjun Kapoor at the bash after wrapping up Namastey England's shoot in London and Punjab.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together for the first time after their debut Ishaqzaade.

Director Vipul shah's sequel, Namastey England, to his 2007 hit Namastey London will be in cinemas on 19 October, 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:30 PM

