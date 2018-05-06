Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha gets engaged to Anand Piramal at Mahabaleshwar; wedding likely in December

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got engaged to Anand Piramal during the weekend at Mahabaleshwar, media reports said.

Anand Piramal is the son of corporate magnates Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal and the wedding is likely going to take place in December, family sources said on Sunday. The twin sister of Akash Ambani, Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford, by June.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.

Anand, who reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's leading real estate companies. According to The Indian Express, the couple then celebrated the occasion with their parents and other family members, including Akash and Anant Ambani.

Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand had launched Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day.

Anand holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

With inputs from IANS