Director Indra Kumar says he is done with his adult comedy franchise Masti and has no plans to take it forward. The director said his decision stems from the fact that the third part of the franchise, Great Grand Masti, was leaked online weeks before it was set to hit the theatres and he had to suffer a huge loss because of it.

"I am done with Masti franchise mainly because of the leak. I am put off by adult comedy and Masti zone. I don't feel like doing it. "Tomorrow if I think I want to do, maybe then let's see. At the moment, I don't want to take it forward. Even if I want to, I will not direct it. For me, it is a full stop on the franchise," Kumar told Press Trust of India.

After making romantic-drama films, Kumar shifted gears and made an adult comedy Masti in 2004 about three married men — Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani — indulging in extra-marital affairs but things go awry for them when they become prime suspect of a murder. The film, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Lara Dutta, was a huge hit and spawned two more films — Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti.

Great Grand Masti was also panned by the critics. Talking about the failure of the third part, Kumar said, "We had released it half-heartedly as we knew it will be a flop because it was already leaked online." Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next big multi-starrer film, Total Dhamaal, that will hit the cinema houses on 22 February.

"I have 17 subjects with me, I don't know which one we will do first. Everything is different from one another," Kumar said about his upcoming films. He is set to direct the third part of Hera Pheri 3 which will see Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprise their iconic roles of Raju, Shyam and Baburao from the previous two films of the franchise. It is scheduled to release in 2020.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 12:22:58 IST