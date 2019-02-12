Total Dhamaal trailer launched in Marathi, Punjabi by Madhuri Dixit, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

In a novel promotion tactic for the upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal, the makers have uploaded dubbed versions of the trailer in regional languages — as they were later shared by popular celebrities. The Marathi trailer was launched online by Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh.

Madhuri tweeted, ‘Gheun yet ahot laughter chi dhamakedaar trip! Paha #TotalDhamaal Marathi spoof. Mr. Deshmukh took twitter and tweeted, ‘Too funny : Nakki Paha ....Marathi Spoof of #TotalDhamaal trailer’. The Punjabi version was launched by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Gheun yet ahot laughter chi dhamakedaar trip! Paha #TotalDhamaal Marathi spoofhttps://t.co/vqu42OH8lE — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 11, 2019

Kya khoob banaya hai yeh #TotalDhamaal trailer spoof in Punjabi.. 😊👏👏 https://t.co/4xy4CYk9o6 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 11, 2019

The makers have come up with the strategy to target the audiences regionally, and it seems like they have achieved their goal as Twitter reactions are already pouring in.

The Bhojpuri and Gujarati versions of the trailer will be launched soon by Ravi Kissan and Dilip Joshi respectively. The filmmakers want to increase the range of their target audience and some viewers on YouTube are already asking for the full movie to be dubbed in other languages as many claim the dubbed trailer to be even better than the original.

Total Dhamaal is set to release in cinemas on 22 February.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2019 15:29:57 IST