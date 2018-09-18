You are here:

Ileana D'Cruz reportedly in talks to play female lead in Luv Ranjan's next, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn

FP Staff

Sep,18 2018 10:56:35 IST

Luv Ranjan, whose films, the Pyar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, have in the past emerged as box office successes, will reportedly make his next film with Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead.

Ileana D'Cruz. Facebook

DNA reports that the makers of the film have zeroed in on Cruz since, according to them, the actress can dabble in both comedy scenes and the emotional ones. Apart from Cruz, the film will be feature Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, the report said.

Ileana has previously worked with both Ajay and Ranbir, in Baadshaho and Raid with the former, and in Barfi! with the latter. The actress, however, is yet to sign on the dotted line, after a narration session, the report said. She has, for now, been given a brief about the role.

Names of certain actress have been circulating for a while, including that of Nushrat Bharucha and Alia Bhatt. While Nushrat, as per a statement, has already confirmed as not being a part of the film, Alia is currently busy with Brahmastra and Kalank, after which she will be work on Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

However, when the publication contacted the makers of Ranjan's next, they denied having approached Ileana for the role.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 10:56 AM

