How Meghan captivated Harry for the first time by wearing Diana’s perfume

Did Meghan Markle captivate Prince Harry by reminding him of his mother, Princess Diana when they first met? A royal biographer claimed that Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana’s favorite fragrance at their first meeting to win Harry’s heart, Angela Levin claimed. Meghan Markle had an insider advantage in winning Prince Harry’s affection. Angela Levin said, “The first time they met, she had Diana’s perfume on. Of course, Harry was just overwhelmed by that because he was a boy that loved cuddling up to his mother.”

Where did Harry and Meghan meet?

The couple met for their first date at SoHo House in London- a private club. Prince Harry was reportedly half an hour late due to bad traffic, he shared in his memoir ‘Spare’. Meghan Markle Meghan excused herself to leave as she had previously made dinner plans.

Mention of the perfume and Harry’s first meeting with Meghan in Spare

In his controversial memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote how captivated he was by Meghan Markle at their first meeting. He did not mention her wearing Diana’s perfume but did speak of how the former Suits star was dressed.

“She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, and heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic,” Harry wrote.

“I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart attack, beautiful,” he continued.

About Diana’s perfume in Harry’s Spare

Harry recalled how the therapist urged him to explore his emotions using a bottle of the perfume. “We’re breaking through,” she said, “Harry noted of his therapist’s advice. “Let’s not stop.”

He continued: “At the start of our session, I lifted the lid, took a deep sniff. Like a tab of LSD. I read somewhere that smell is our oldest sense, and that fitted with what I experienced in that moment, images rising from what felt like the most primal part of my brain.”