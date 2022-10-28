How Bigg Boss 16 killed Miss India Runner Up Manya Singh’s image?

Actor Gauahar Khan said about Manya Singh, the former Miss India runner up who participated in Bigg Boss 16, “Such negative, low thinking individuals… It insults the title.” on Netizens on Twitter are saying that if she is exactly like how she presented herself in the BB 16 house, she is not a good human being.

Miss india should sign a contract with their future contestants to never use their title as something to talk with pride in reality shows where they actually project themselves as such negative , low thinking individuals. It insults the title . From day one Manya using her title — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 23, 2022

Gauhar Khan further added on Twitter, “As a former Miss India I take offence. Really badly behaved, high headed and so low on her behaviour,” Manya who comes from a humble background is a daughter of an auto rickshaw driver.

As something that makes her a higher being in existence in comparison to another , and actually completely behaving the exact opposite in every argument is disgusting. As an former miss india I take offence . Really badly behaved , high headed n so low on her behaviour. — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 23, 2022

When she won the crown as the Runner’s up in Miss India 2020, Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh gave hope to many girls that everybody has the right to dream big in life no matter what background or strata of the society one comes from. Step by step crossing each hurdle fearlessly she has reached where she is today. We all thought that there is going to be no looking back for her. I remember her saying, “When the almighty saw my hard work and passion, he sent his angles to my life who helped me to reach where I am today. I believe if you are passionate you can do anything in life. You just need to dream big and where you are coming from doesn’t really matter at all.”

But it was really sad to see how a girl who struggled so hard to win the crown could change with success. Her eviction from the Bigg Boss 16 show clearly showed how success had gone into her head. I remember her talking to me about how she was ridiculed in college because of her looks, her diction in English and her background.

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Manya Singh indulged in an argument with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary. It all started after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tried to prank on Priyanka and Archana at midnight which did not go down well with the two. While Priyanka and Archana questioned Nimrit and others for such a prank, Manya also jumped in between and said ‘Tumhare baap ka nahi hai yeh (This does not belong to your father)’. Netizens called her behaviour ‘disgusting’. “#ManyaSingh went on #PriyankaChaharChoudhary’s parents. Manya is disgusting and disappointed and that evil laugh by #ShivThakare,” one of the tweets read.

We don’t know if it is the same Manya Singh who was so proud of her roots when she won the Miss India title. I remember her mentioning, “My father had mortgaged my mother’s jewellery to pay my fees. So, if I needed money to buy clothes for participating in several beauty pageants, I would mop the floor at the pizza shop. There, I observed how people carried themselves and in college, I would observe how my friends spoke English.” Sad to see how people change when they become famous.

