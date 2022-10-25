Bigg Boss 16 is taking all the unexpected turns ever since it has begun. First, MeToo accused Sajid Khan entering the house raised a lot of eyebrows. Salman Khan was replaced by Karan Johar in between due to the actor behind down with Dengue. And now, Manya Singh’s eviction has surprised many.

In an interview with India Today, the Miss-India runner-up said this about her eviction, “It was unexpected but somewhere I was mentally ready. It is because the two contestants who were nominated with me [Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer] were well-known faces. Audience-wise, I had fewer people who could support me.”

She added, “There were very few people in the pageant industry and only a few knew me through Bigg Boss 16. But as compared to their fans, I had no PR team and I was all alone. Somewhere I was expecting that if the eviction took place on the basis of voting, I would be out, no matter how I play.”

Stating that everyone deserves a second chance, she said she wants to be back inside the house. “Oh, yes! I feel like I was just starting out. In the third week, there was Manya. Even Bigg Boss agreed that I was not invisible in the house. I was very much there. Third-week mein main kahi na kahi aayi thi aur maine kaafi mudde lagaye the [I had raised a few issues]. But if given an opportunity, I would like to go and kuch adhuri cheeze main puri karna chahungi.”

The show was mired in multiple controversies when Sajid Khan entered the house, the filmmaker who has been accused by as many as nine women of sexual harassment. Multiple pleas for his eviction have been made so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.