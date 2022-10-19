Though Bigg Boss has always been the king of controversies, Bigg Boss season 16 is getting a lot of unnecessary publicity these days from netizens because of #MeToo accused Sajid Khan. Within two weeks of the telecast, Salman Khan‘s reality show has already kept viewers hooked to the screens with their controversies like other years. Sajid Khan is a sexual predator we all know it. Several actresses accused Sajid in the #MeToo controversy and also revealed of he sent nudes and pictures of his private organs to them.

According to reports Sajid Khan has been ousted out of Bigg Boss 16. It has been said that Salman Khan has accepted the demand of throwing Sajid Khan out of the show. Though it has been rumoured that Sajid’s sister Farah Khan has requested Salman to help her brother.

Former journalist and now chat show host Janice Sequeira rightly pointed out seeing Sajid on Bigg Boss could send out wrong messages to women, who showed courage by opening up about celebrity predators. “I have woken up triggered and upset. It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY?” she posted in another tweet.

Television actress Sreejita De is the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Sreejita’s eviction comes days after her ugly fight with dancer Gori Nagori, where the two blasted at each other and indulged in a heated argument.

But the question is Salman Khan going to eliminate Sajid Khan on next week’s episode even after Farah Khan’s request. Let’s find out what happens next.

(With added inputs from agencies)

