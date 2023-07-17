According to a report published in geo.tv, Prince Harry was not accompanying his wife, Meghan Markle, when she was spotted at a California farmer’s market.

A picture shared by Daily Mail showed that dogs were not allowed in the market with the exception of recognized service animals but the Duchess of Sussex was spotted with her beagle at the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market on Friday.

According to express.co.uk, it called the US market to verify if the rule was in place at the time of Meghan’s visit, but did not receive an immediate response.

Citing the market’s Yelp page, it was reported that no dogs are allowed at the market. The publication said Meghan was spotted checking out flowers while wearing a collared shirt and a maxi dress. Pictures published by Daily Mail shows the Duchess to spotting the paparazzi as she buys a bunch of pink flowers. Daily Express reported that Meghan stopped at one farmers’ market stall to sample its honey.

Meghan Markle sued by sister over Netflix documentary & Oprah interview

Recently, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle was in news again for suing her over Netflix’s documentary Harry & Meghan and Oprah interview. Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle reportedly sued her over comments made in her interviews with Oprah Winfrey and in her Netflix documentary. According to the USMagazine.com After years of public drama, Samantha Markle filed a lawsuit against half-sister Meghan Markle, alleging the duchess lied during her 2021 tell-all interview with husband Prince Harry.

The siblings’ tumultuous relationship originally made headlines ahead of Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018. Two years later, the couple announced that they were stepping back from their duties as working members of the royal family. In February 2021, they confirmed their decision to not return to their senior roles.

The ongoing feud between the two siblings dates back to the early days of Meghan’s relationship with Harry when Samantha wasted no time in criticizing the Duchess. A court filing seen by Newsweek reads: “Plaintiff Samantha Markle, and Defendant Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by and through their respective undersigned counsel of record, hereby request that the Court hold oral argument in connection with Defendant’s pending Motion to Dismiss the Third Amended Complaint, in light of the extensive briefing by the parties. Counsel estimates a total of 60 minutes for oral argument.”