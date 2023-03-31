Meghan Markle has won the defamation case against half-sister Samantha Markle who called the Duchess of Sussex a ‘liar’. Samantha stated that “demonstrably false and malicious statements” were made by Meghan Markle to a “worldwide audience” and that she defamed her to cover up her false ‘rags-to-riches’ story.

Samantha’s lawyer also told the court- “She got caught. She was lying about her education, that she was getting all these scholarships. Her father paid for her education for goodness sakes, and she got caught with this lie. Why else is she putting her sister down? Why else is she putting her father down?”

He added, “Why else is she denying her family who has done nothing but good to her all her life? She never had a problem with them at all. She’s denying them to cover up that she made up this narrative that she went from rags to riches which is nonsense, probably not even realizing the harm she would do to her sister.”

Pronouncing the verdict in favour of Meghan, the court observed, “The Court finds that defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof…. Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s opinion of her own childhood.”

The court also stated- “As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings.”

