Housefull 4 box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's comedy earns Rs 87.78 crore on opening weekend

Akshay Kumar's Diwali release, Housefull 4, has earned a total of Rs 87.78 crore on its opening weekend. The film earned a total of Rs 19.08 crore on its opening day, with its numbers hiking on Monday, which was a festive holiday. The film raked in Rs 34.56 crore on that day.

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation, and follows a non-linear narrative.

Check out the box office figures of Housefull 4

The trailer of Housefull 4 was released on 27 September. Directed by Farhad Samji, the comedy revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. Rana Daggubati features in a negative role. Kumar is seen as Bala and Harry, Riteish Deshmukh plays Bangdu Maharaj and Roy while Bobby Deol's characters are called Dharamputra and Max. Kriti Sanon plays Rajkumari Madhu and Kriti; Pooja Hegde is Rajkumari Mala and Pooja, and Kriti Kharbanda portrays Rajkumari Meena and Neha.

During the press interaction, Akshay had said that he would work with Sajid Khan, who was fired from the project over allegations of sexual harassment, if the filmmaker is acquitted of the charges. "I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future," said the actor, according to News 18. Sajid has directed the previous Housefull films and has also worked with Akshay in the 2007 comedy, Heyy Babyy.

The film was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale. The team wrapped up the shooting in November last year.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a cameo appearance in a song titled 'The Bhoot Song,' which showcased 500 back dancers, and the lead cast of the film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 clashed at the box office with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh, and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made in China.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 12:04:22 IST