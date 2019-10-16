Housefull 4's The Bhoot Song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a wacky exorcist in Akshay Kumar, Reteish Deshmukh number

After 'Ek Chumma' and 'Bala,' the makers of Housefull 4 have unveiled the third song from the film, titled 'The Bhoot Song.' The song features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a ghostbuster, who has been tasked to find the ghost residing in the body of Akshay Kumar's character.

Nawazuddin plays Ramsay Baba in the song, a sage living in his den with over 300 disciples. He helps the primary characters in the film when they land up in a sticky situation. According to Mumbai Mirror, it was Sajid Nadiadwala who suggested Nawazuddin's name for the special part. Nadiadwala had earlier worked with Nawazuddin in Salman Khan-starrer Kick.

As reported earlier, the song will showcase 500 back dancers and the lead cast of the film — Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, and Kriti Kharbanda. It was shot in a giant set constructed in Mumbai's Film City.

The song has been sung by Mika Singh and director Farhad Samji, who has also penned the lyrics and composed the music with Sandeep Shirodkar. The dance has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Check out the song here

Ahead of 'The Bhoot Song release, Akshay Kumar unveiled two posters from the number Check them out here

Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali on 25 October, and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 14:07:38 IST