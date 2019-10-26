You are here:

Housefull 4 box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Reteish Deshmukh's film earns Rs 19.08 cr on opening day

FP Staff

Oct 26, 2019 13:07:43 IST

The latest instalment of Housefull, which released in theatres on 25 October, has had a moderate opening at the box office, despite the Diwali buzz. On its first day, Housefull 4 raked in Rs 19.08 crore.

Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in a still from Housefull 4

Check out the opening day figures of Housefull 4

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation, and follows a non-linear narrative.

Akshay Kumar is seen essaying the role of an emperor in the segment that deals with the past life, Bobby Deol plays a royal bodyguard and Riteish Deshmukh essays a dancer. Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde portray princesses.

The film was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale. The team wrapped up the shooting in November last year.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a cameo appearance in a song titled 'The Bhoot Song,' which showcased 500 back dancers, and the lead cast of the film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 clashed at the box office with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankhand Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made in China.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 15:28:31 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Bobby Deol , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Housefull 4 , Kriti Kharbanda , Kriti Sanon , Pooja Hegde , Riteish Deshmukh

