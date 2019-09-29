Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar trolls Chunky Panday for comparing Batman and Joker to Bala, Aakhri Pasta

Chunky Panday, in a tweet, celebrated his association with Akshay Kumar for 33 years and being a part of the Housefull franchise since 2010. Chunky shared a photo with Akshay and in the caption referenced their characters Aakhri Pasta and Bala. Akshay replied with a still from his 2006 film, Phir Hera Pheri, which says, "50 rupya kaat overacting ka (Deduct Rs 50 for the overacting)."

Here are the tweets.

The trailer of the upcoming Housefull 4 was released on 27 September. It also features Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde. Rana Daggubati will be seen as the antagonist. The comedy, directed by Farhad Samji, revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative.

In a press interaction, Akshay had said that he would work with Sajid Khan, who was fired from the project over allegations of sexual harassment, if the filmmaker is acquitted of the charges. "I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future," said the actor, according to News 18. Sajid has directed the previous Housefull films and has also worked with Akshay in the 2007 comedy, Heyy Babyy.

Akshay also shared that he wishes to star in a film featuring all actors from the Housefull franchise. He said it would "be our own version of Avengers, but it will be a comedy Avengers," reported India Today. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin and Arjun Rampal have been a part of the films in the past.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala via Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 will be out on Diwali (25 October). The film shares its release date with the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made in China.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 16:46:47 IST