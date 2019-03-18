You are here:

Hotel Mumbai: Dev Patel's film pulled from New Zealand theatres following Christchurch terror attack

Mar 18, 2019 15:00:52 IST

Dev Patel-starrer Hotel Mumbai, based on the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008, has been pulled from theatres in New Zealand in the wake of the deadly shooting at a mosque in Christchurch which claimed the lives of as many as 49 people and injured another 50, a DNA report states. The film was initially slated to open on 14 March, but its release has been suspended till 28 March.

Dev Patel in a still from Hotel Mumbai. Screenshot from YouTube

Starring Armie Harmmer, Jason Isaacs and Anupam Kher in key roles, the film recounts the attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal Hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants. The film is based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai. 

As per NZ Herald, Icon Film Distribution released a press statement announcing the suspension of Hotel Mumbai from New Zealand cinemas. They have also suspended all advertising around the film.

"After consultation with local exhibition partners, the decision was made to suspend the film out of respect for a country in mourning," the statement read.

Directed by Anthony Maraz, Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 on 7 September and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack. The film will hit Indian screens on 29 March.

