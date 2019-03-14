Hotel Mumbai: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer's drama based on 26/11 attacks to release in India on 29 March

Hotel Mumbai, based on the November 2008 terror attacks, helmed by Australian director Anthony Maras, will hit Indian cinemas on 29 March. The film recounts the attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal Hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants.

Based on 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai... #HotelMumbai to release on 29 March 2019... Directed by Anthony Maras... New poster: pic.twitter.com/Af43PknzaL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

Dev Patel plays Arjun, a newly promoted waiter, while Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi are David and Zahra, tourists and new parents. Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter-fame stars as a Russian businessman Vasili. Anupam Kher is also part of the cast and will be seen as a chef in the same hotel.

Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 on 7 September and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack.

The film was originally set to be released by The Weinstein Company but was dropped following sexual misconduct allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Hotel Mumbai was then picked up by Bleecker Street for US distributions while Netflix took up distribution charges in India and Southern Asian territories.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 19:22:35 IST