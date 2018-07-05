Helicopter Eela first look poster hints at Kajol's presence, shows Riddhi Sen as marionette puppet

The first look poster of Pradeep Sarkar's upcoming comedy-drama Helicopter Eela was unveiled on social media on Thursday. The film stars Kajol and Riddhi Sen (who won a National Award for Nagkirtan) in lead roles. The film has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.

According to previous reports, the story is about an aspiring singer who is also a single mother and Sen essays the role of her son. Neha Dhupia also plays a pivotal role. The film is said to be an adaptation of Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo and has been written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi (director of Ship of Theseus). Swanand Kirkire will be penning the lyrics and Amit Trivedi will compose the music. Kajol was last seen in the 2017 Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 where she locked horns with Dhanush in the Soundarya Rajinikanth directorial. Her last Bollywood release was Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Helicopter Eela will release in theatres on 14 September.

