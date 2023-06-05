Harry, Meghan’s rumoured divorce: Charles III’s sigh of relief as they are not releasing any more royal projects

King Charles is said to be “breathing a sigh of relief” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported decision to cease producing any projects related to the Royal Family, according to a royal source. It was reported earlier this week that the Sussexes, whose Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan lifted the lid on their time as working royals and was followed shortly by Harry’s controversial memoir Spare, are set to change direction with the content they produce as part of their deals with Netflix and Spotify, among others.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has decided to stop creating shows and writing memoirs that criticise the Royal British family. The abrupt change would prevent further attacks on royal family and avoid revealing additional details about their decision to step back from royal duties.

Harry and Meghan’s other projects

If not by making money by disclosing royal secrets, what is Harry and Meghan working on? According to the New York Post Charles is “breathing a sigh of relief” over the change, with royal correspondent Charles Rae telling GB News that the royals have previously been “careful with what they say” around the couple.

Harry and Meghan have already begun producing content that is not linked with their life as working royals, following their decision to step down from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to the US. Their other non-fiction docu-series “Live to Lead” was also released on Netflix on New Year’s Eve 2022 and featured a number of interviews with inspirational figures.

Last year Meghan released her podcast Archetypes, where she and a variety of celebrity guests investigate and break down the stereotypes used to define women.

Why Harry and Meghan bid goodbye to tell all memoirs

Amidst divorce rumours Harry & Meghan say goodbye to Netflix shows and tell-all memoirs. Nothing left to say and that is the reason we guess Harry and Meghan say goodbye to Netflix. The period of their life is over.

An Insider told the Sun magazine that the couple has run out of material to discuss, which will be welcomed by the audiences and the audiences too are simply tired of their complaints. And if Prince Harry plans to make a journey back to UK without Meghan Markle, which many British experts are speculating, It’s time he stops disgracing the Royal British family.

On the other hand, there is a strong rumour floating around about Harry and Meghan’s divorce. According to GeoTv report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, according to sources, Prince Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan Markle.

