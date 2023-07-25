Meghan’s Hollywood dreams: Is Harry planning to move to Malibu, home of Leonardo DiCaprio

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering the possibility of relocating to a new residence in Los Angeles. Rumours suggest they are exploring the idea of purchasing a property in the picturesque region of Malibu, which would bring them closer to the heart of Los Angeles. Currently residing in their £11.4-million (₹120 crore) mansion in Montecito, it can take them up to three hours to travel to central Los Angeles.

It’s reported the Sussexes could be making a move to the coast just outside central Los Angeles, home to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, according to The Express UK.

They are “in the early stages” of buying a mansion in the area, considered one of the most sought-after regions in the US. And it’s less than an hour away from central Los Angeles and Beverly Hills – which, as a source told the outlet, is one of its biggest selling points. According to reports published in the The Express UK, Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME,” the source added.

A source told the The Express UK, “Being close to Beverly Hills and LA where the deals are done is smart. And of course there is a real Malibu scene where major stars, producers and studio executives all hang out, socialize and get deals done during dinner and beach parties,” the insider said, before adding, “Meghan has friends who live in the area and she likes spots like Soho House. Certainly Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcome at many major parties and would be desired guests.”

A rush-hour journey from the couple’s current estate in Montecito to LA can take more than three hours. The Duchess is reportedly seeking to expand her profile as a content creator, philanthropist and producer with Emanuel’s help in Hollywood.

Malibu is home to several Hollywood stars. These included Simon Cowell, Cher, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus and Charlize Theron. A source told The Express UK that one of the biggest reasons the couple wants to move to Malibu is the proximity to central Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Another factor that has induced the decision is allegedly Meghan’s plans to expand her media profile as a producer, philanthropist and content creator.

(With added inputs from agencies)