Amidst rumoured divorce, Meghan Markle NOT in talks to become the ‘Duchess of Dior’

According to reports, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has told The Telegraph that rumours regarding a potential partnership with the French luxury fashion house are not true.

It comes after the Mail on Sunday reported that Meghan is in talks about taking on a deal with Dior, days after streaming giant Spotify ended its US$25m deal with the royal couple. According to the Wall Street Journal, Harry and Meghan did not meet the “productivity benchmarks required to receive the full payout from the deal”. Under the three-year contract, which was signed in 2020, Meghan only delivered one series of her podcast, Archetypes, consisting of 12 episodes.

The publication also quotes a source at Dior as saying that the reports, which dub Meghan the “Duchess of Dior”, have left the brand “nonplussed as to how the story came about”.

Meghan is NOT in talks to become the ‘Duchess of Dior’: Sources deny rumours that she is in line for a mega-bucks deal with the French fashion house – as resurfaced clip from 2015 crime drama shows her playing perfume model.

The Duchess of Sussex says she is not signing a ‘megabucks’ deal with Dior to become the face of the famous fashion house. Meghan and Harry had been linked to the French clothes company over the weekend. It had been speculated any deal could be worth as much as £15million to the couple. But sources close to the Royals said no contract had been inked. And Dior itself signaled it had been surprised and confused when the idea of a deal was first mentioned.

It comes after the Mail on Sunday reported that Meghan is in talks about taking on a deal with Dior, days after streaming giant Spotify ended its US$25m deal with the royal couple. According to the Wall Street Journal, Harry and Meghan did not meet the “productivity benchmarks required to receive the full payout from the deal”. Under the three-year contract, which was signed in 2020, Meghan only delivered one series of her podcast, Archetypes, consisting of 12 episodes.

Experts had earlier suggested that she could become one of the highest paid influencers in the world if she chose to endorse major fashion labels. This news comes just after Harry and Meghan’s ties are cut Spotify after it was revealed they didn’t produce enough content to receive the full payout. A Dior deal will focus on the positive image of a strong, successful woman. According to Royal Fashion News, Harry and Meghan signal a new income stream with a designer sponsorship deal.

GB news said that Meghan is more about ‘me’ than ‘we’. Meghan from the very beginning has been quite a control freak by first taking Harry away from the country and then doing a docuseries with Netflix.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.