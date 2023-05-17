Harry in court: Kate Middleton receives suspicious threat calls

Prince William among a group of over 100 celebrities suing Mirror Group Newspapers Limited, which publishes The Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and Sunday People, among others, for unlawful information gathering using phone hacking, deception and other illicit means between 1991 and 2011.

Prince Harry’s phone hacking claims range from 2003 to 2011. Harry has always been paranoid about the British media. In fact, he mentioned about this in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan too and revealed the dark side of the royal British media.

In the legal dispute between Prince Harry and Mirror Group Newspaper, major revelations were made, where the Duke of Sussex stated about the suspicious calls that were made to the Princess of Wales, Chelsy Davy, and Princess Diana’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd. The Duke of Sussex is one of the people expected to give evidence against MGN in June, just three months after he made a surprise appearance at the royal courts of justice as part of a different phone hacking case against Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday publishers, Associated Newspapers Limited. We already have information on Prince Harry’s witness statement, which his lawyer David Sherbourne has referenced, and know that he has accused MGN of hacking the phones of the Princess of Wales and other females close to him during that time period.

Kate Middleton, Chelsy Davy received suspicious phone calls Prince Harry tells London court in phone hacking scandal. According to GB News, Prince Harry listed 313 “highly suspicious” phone calls that were made to mobile phones belonging to his friends, family and associates, including sister-in-law Kate Middleton, his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, who he dated on and off between 2004 and 2011, and Princess Diana’s mother Frances Shand Kydd.

The witness statement mentioned that two suspicious phone calls were allegedly made to the Princess of Wales’ phone in 2004 and 2010 before she officially became a member of the royal family when she married Prince William in 2011.

Harry’s lawyer said phone hacking caused him ‘huge distress’

According to shefinds.com report, the High Court was told that seven of the alleged calls were made to phones belonging to Chelsy between 2007 and 2009, which Prince Harry seems to think is what ultimately caused their relationship to break down, as she couldn’t cope with the invasion of privacy.

Ultimately, MGN’s activities led Ms. Davy to make the decision that ‘a royal life was not for her’, which was ‘incredibly upsetting’ for the Duke of Sussex at the time,” he continued, adding, “They also caused their circle of friends to become smaller and smaller, meaning that friendships were lost unnecessarily, and led to ‘huge bouts of depression and paranoia.’

