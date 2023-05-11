The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020. According to GBnews, Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, has predicted the couple will be allowed to keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles due to the fact they were granted by the late Queen.

Harrold said: “I know a lot of people think that King Charles should strip Harry of his royal title. “Kings and Queens would historically strip royal titles for treason to the crown.

“I think Charles is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t when it comes to Harry. At the moment, I think there is not a real justified reason for him to strip Harry’s Duke of Sussex title.”

“Another reason he probably will not is that the Queen gave it to Harry as a gift,” added Harrold. “For Charles to take the title off Harry, he’s taking a gift from his mother away from her grandchild. I really don’t think he will.” He added during an interview with Slingo: “I think the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is something that will definitely remain with Harry and Meghan.”

On the personal front rumours about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s divorce

According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal commentator had earlier mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘breaking apart and leading separate lives’. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

