Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's musical drama accumulates Rs 81.10 cr

FP Staff

Feb 19, 2019 14:18:09 IST

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has received rave reviews from the critics. The musical drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, had an impressive opening at the box office on Valentine's Day. The film went to earn Rs 72.45 crore over the weekend. On Monday, Gully Boy raked in Rs 8.65 crore, taking the current revenue to Rs 81.10 crore.

According to trade analysts, metropolitan cities are driving the business, especially the Mumbai circuit. They predict that the film will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 8, Thursday.

A still from Gully Boy. Youtube screengrab

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. Youtube screengrab

The film has collected Rs 4.8 million at the overseas market.

Gully Boy first premiered at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. It is loosely based on the life of rappers Divine and Naezy. Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike is expected to cross Rs 230 crore on its sixth Thursday at the domestic box office. Its current earnings are Rs 227.37 crore.

