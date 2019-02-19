Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's musical drama accumulates Rs 81.10 cr

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has received rave reviews from the critics. The musical drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, had an impressive opening at the box office on Valentine's Day. The film went to earn Rs 72.45 crore over the weekend. On Monday, Gully Boy raked in Rs 8.65 crore, taking the current revenue to Rs 81.10 crore.

According to trade analysts, metropolitan cities are driving the business, especially the Mumbai circuit. They predict that the film will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 8, Thursday.

#GullyBoy shows a solid hold on Mon [Day 5]... Expectedly, metros are driving the biz... Should hit ₹ 💯 cr on Thu [Day 8]... Mumbai circuit is the front runner [terrific]... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 81.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

The film has collected Rs 4.8 million at the overseas market.

#GullyBoy is superb #Overseas... Collects $ 4.8 million+ [₹ 34.31 cr] in its opening weekend... Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 2,345,486

UAE+GCC: $ 1,058,470

UK: $ 340,211

Australia: A$ 438,863

NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 125,000

Singapore: S$ 200,197

RoW: $ 515,556 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

Gully Boy first premiered at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. It is loosely based on the life of rappers Divine and Naezy. Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike is expected to cross Rs 230 crore on its sixth Thursday at the domestic box office. Its current earnings are Rs 227.37 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike collects in crores even on [sixth] Mon... Also better than [sixth] Fri... Should cross ₹ 230 cr by [sixth] Thu... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.21 cr, Mon 1.32 cr. Total: ₹ 227.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 14:18:09 IST