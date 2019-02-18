You are here:

Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film rakes in Rs 72.45 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Feb 18, 2019 17:13:33 IST

After witnessing an impressive opening at the box office on Valentine's Day, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has witnessed a steady growth over the weekend. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the third day of its release and its current earnings stand at Rs 72.45 crore.

A still from Gully Boy. Youtube screengrab

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. Youtube screengrab

According to trade analysts, the musical drama will cross Rs 75 crore on 18 February, a Monday. Gully Boy has performed exceptionally well in metropolitan cities, especially in Mumbai.

Trade analysts also write that Gully Boy is expected to cross the lifetime earnings of Dil Dhadakne Do (Rs 76.88 crore) on Day 5 and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Rs 90. 27 crore) in the first week.

Gully Boy first premiered at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. It is loosely based on the life of rappers Divine and Naezy.

The film is Singh's second biggest opener, as Simmba ranks first with Rs 20.72 crore.

     

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 17:13:33 IST

