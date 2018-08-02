Good News, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, to release on 19 July, 2019

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good News is slated to release on 19 July, 2019. Akshay took to Twitter on 2 August to announce the title of the film, which is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

This is not the first time Akshay and Kareena will be seen working together. The two have previously worked in films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan and Bewafaa. Kareena has also shared the screen space with Diljit in Udta Punjab. Akshay and Kareena will be portraying a married couple, trying to conceive a baby.

Diljit and Kiara are essaying the role of a Punjabi married couple trying to conceive a baby as well. It is expected to go on the floor by the end of this year.

After Lust Stories, a segment of which was helmed by Karan, and Kalank, this would be Kiara's third collaboration with the filmmaker. As for Diljit, the makers reportedly zeroed in on the actor owing to the fact that the character is of Haryanvi descent.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 12:08 PM