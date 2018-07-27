Kareena Kapoor Khan to educate women on pregnancy, post-natal care as part of UNICEF campaign

In January 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan began working with UNICEF to advocate the education of girl children and elevated quality based education in India. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who is the mother to two-year-old Taimur, will now be spreading awareness about good health among women and children as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

DNA quoted a source who said that in the hinterland of the country, a vast majority of women are not well-informed about pregnancy essentials and are unable to navigate through the first few months of motherhood. Hence, as part of the campaign, the actress will be advising mothers on methods of feeding newborns and question the practices that pose risk to the lives of mothers and pregnant women. Moreover, she plans to talk about the safety of girl children as female infanticide is a raging problem that the country deals with, the source added.

Kareena will be travelling to most of the Indian tier II cities, one in every two months, and educate women about the safety measures that need to be undertaken in the first six months post pregnancy, giving them an idea about the diet and nutrition they should be following in that period.

“It is possible to keep more babies alive and healthy. The government is doing everything it can to ensure adequate service delivery. However, it’s not only about the administration doing its bit but also about civil society taking relevant and collective action.” Kareena said, as per the report.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 11:16 AM