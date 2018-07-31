Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming Dharma film may be titled Good News!

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dharma Productions project, which was untitled till now, may have been named Good News!, a Filmfare report stated.

As per a previous report, the Raj Mehta directorial will feature Akshay and Kareena as a married couple who are trying to have a baby. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will also star in the film as a married couple and play pivotal parts in the narrative.

According to a DNA report, a source had said that Kiara has become a favourite with Karan Johar’s production house. After Lust Stories, a segment of which was helmed by Karan, and Kalank, this would be her third collaboration with the filmmaker. As for Diljit, the makers zeroed in on the actor owing to the fact that the character is of Haryanvi descent.

This film will mark the return the Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar pair, after 2009's Kambakkht Ishq. The actress, however, has previously made special appearances in two of Akshay Kumar's films — Gabbar Is Back and Brothers.

Karan Johar is yet to make an official announcement about the film’s title. The Akshay-Kareena starrer is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

This film will also mark the directorial debut of Shashank Khaitan’s associate Raj Mehta.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 19:11 PM