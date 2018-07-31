You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan on sets of Brahmastra; Kiara Advani celebrates birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 19:08:39 IST

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh dances to 'Dilbar'

🐥Choreography by @shazebsheikh #shazebsheikhchoreography #dilbar

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Choreography by @shazebsheikh 😉 #shazebsheikhchoreography A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Dangal actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh recently posted a video of her dancing to 'Dilbar' from John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate along with choreographer Shazib Sheikh. Originally from the Sushmita Sen-Sanjay Kapoor film Sirf Tum, the revamped version of the song features Nora Fatehi.

Gold to get IMAX release

Akshay Kumar's forthcoming sports drama Gold will get an IMAX release, shared Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. The film has been produced by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and directed by Reema Kagti.

Amitabh Bachchan feeds Brahmastra unit vada pav and samosas in Bulgaria

The team of Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra is currently shooting in Bulgaria, and Amitabh Bachchan managed to feed the entire film's unit much-loved Indian snacks like vada pav and samosas, which may have been a little hard to find in the Balkan country. He shared this anecdote with fans and followers on Twitter, saying that it was 'quite an accomplishment'.

Rajkummar Rao teases new song from Stree

Rajkummar Rao, who stars in the upcoming horror comedy opposite Shraddha Kapoor, shared a brief clip teasing the release of a new song from Stree.

Kiara Advani celebrates her 26th birthday

Actress #KiaraAdvani latest stills #HBDKiaraAdvani A post shared by onlyheroines (@onlyheroines) on

Kiara Advani celebrated her 26th birthday on 31 July with a party that was attended by many Bollywood personalities. Her co-star from debut movie Fugly, Mohit Marwah was also present, along with Dino Morea, Sophie Choudry, Sidharth Malhotra. Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Kapoor, her colleagues from Lust Stories, were also on the guest list.

Instagram @vickykaushal09

Instagram @vickykaushal09

Kaushal even posted an Instagram story wishing the actor.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 19:08 PM

