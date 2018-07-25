Kalank's third shooting schedule abruptly halted after Andheri set collapses due to heavy rainfall

Kalank's third schedule has come to a sudden halt after a portion of its set gave away due to heavy rainfalls in Mumbai. The film featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt had a set put up at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Certain portions of the schedule were completed before the accident took place. A source revealed to Mirror, "The team was to shoot a 20-day schedule starting July 31. Now, the shoot is postponed for at least two weeks as dates for all the cast members who have scenes together had to be reworked. The makers have decided to wait for the rains to let up before resuming shoot."

According to Pinkvilla, the shooting of Kalank, had faced similar delays when the actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur injured themselves on the sets. Kapur even had to be hospitalised after the accident.

As per reports in the Free Press Journal, works to rebuild the set, designed by Amrita Mahal is to commence shortly. This particular schedule had actors Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt joining the shoot in June. The film, in its entirety is scheduled to wrap up by the end of November.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 15:49 PM