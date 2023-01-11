SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which shattered several records at the global box office, has now created history as the film’s thumping and energetic track Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes 2023.

In the category, the track was competing with ‘Carolina’ (Taylor Swift) from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The winner for Best Song – Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song “Naatu Naatu” featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Music director MM Keeravani collected the trophy and we saw the cast and crew including Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli cheering for him. RRR is also nominated in the category of Best Non-English Language Film and is competing with Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina’s Argentina 1985, Belgium’s Close, and South Korea’s Decision to Leave.

Interestingly, RRR’s Naatu Naatu has also bagged a nomination at the Oscars 2023 in the same category, where it will compete with Nothing Is Lost from Avatar: The way Of Water, Lift Me Up from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick among others.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.

