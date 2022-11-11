Language: English

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne



In recent times we have seen MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) disappointing its fans by delivering below-average or lukewarm content. But you just need one good film to get back in the business and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is that film.

The superhero movie narrates the story of Wakanda after the untimely demise of their King T’Challa (late Chadwick Boseman) and Queen Ramonda (played by Angela Bassett) taking over the throne for time being. While Wakandans are still mourning the loss of their Nobel King, the land of vibranium finds a threat not from the surface land but under the sea in the form of the Talokan Kingdom and their King Namor aka Kukulkan. The unknown underwater kingdom, which is also rich in vibranium, introduces King Namor (Tenoch Huerta). While the law enforcement is waiting for the right opportunity to pounce on Wakanda’s vibranium, the Talokan king wants Queen Ramonda and Princess Shuri to join him for a war against the surface. Now, which path will Queen and Princess choose and what consequences will Wakandans face because of this decision? For that you have to watch this MCU biggie.

Talking about the performances, Letitia Wright takes her character of Shuri to another level by hitting the right chords with every emotion. Her transformation from being a vulnerable person to a strong-headed Panther is truly commendable. Angela Bassett delivers a powerful performance as Queen Ramonda and leaves a great impact. Tenoch Huerta, who portrays the character of the lead antagonist Namor, plays his role to the T. However, there is less believability in his characterization. Also, Talokans and their underwater world remind us of James Cameron’s Avatar and doesn’t add any newness. But the best part of the film is that apart from treating fans with breathtaking action sequences, it makes an emotional connect through its narrative, which is filled with vulnerable moments.

Director Ryan Coogler brings MCU back in form with his great sense of narrative which not only keeps you at the edge of your seats but also makes you teary-eyed.

On the whole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a befitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman and a visual treat for MCU fans.

Rating: 3 (out of 5)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in cinemas

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.