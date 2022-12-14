In 2009, when James Cameron’s Avatar hit the screens, it turned out to be a revolution in global cinema with its breathtaking visual effects and larger-than-life storytelling. No one can forget the majestic floating mountains, beautiful dense forests and landscapes of Pandora.

After 13 long years, the maverick filmmaker, who pioneered the 3D sci-fi spectacular in 2009, has come up with epic aquatic follow-up, which immerses you in the Na’vi world from beginning to end.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a thrilling and exhilarating experience. However, the core plot or story of the film, just like the first part, is just okay. But, the sharpened technology used by Mr Cameron, is on another level, which makes this undersea sci-fi a visual spectacle in each and every frame.

Talking about the story of Avatar 2, it starts with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who is now a Na’vi leader and leads a happy life with his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their 3 children, one step-daughter Kiri and also a semi-feral human kid, Spider.

But just when everything seems to be happy like a fairytale story, the ‘sky people’ of planet Earth reappear with cunning and cruel Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who wants to kill Jake for betraying him, Sully’s family decides to leave their rainforest habitat and take refuge at Metkayina, which is home to amphibians reef people led by Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis).

Now Sullys must learn all the arts and skills of Metkayinas like leaving underwater for a long time and new ways of hunting to adapt their lifestyle. In the beginning, we see a series of tiffs between Sully and Tonowari’s children but soon they become close like siblings. However, the major twist is yet to come as Colonel Quaritch wants to hunt down Jake Sully at any cost and can go to any extent for that. But will he succeed? Well, for that you need to watch this visual spectacle on the big screen, especially in 3D and 4DX formats.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a reflection of James Cameron‘s technically magnificent work, which makes our return to Pandora after 13 years totally worthy. The staggering digitised landscapes and seascapes and rare high-frame-shooting (a sped-up 48 frames per second) add detailed depth to the movie and enhance the visual experience to another level.

Credit to Mr Cameron, for creating yet again some unique creatures and adding emotional elements to them. Tulkun, a whale-sized, tortoise-skinned creature plays a crucial conversationalist in the movie and promises to make a special place in your hearts.

Avatar: The Way of Water is filled with several visually charismatic moments, which gives once in a lifetime, captivating experience.

Rating: 4 (out of 5 stars)

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing on 16 December across the globe

