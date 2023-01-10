Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming monster called Pathaan and the internet blew up. The actor who returns to the screens after four years got a shoutout from Superstars like Thalapathy Vijay and Ram Charan.

Charan wrote- “Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer.”

Khan had a fantastic reply to the actor that read- “Thank u so much my Mega Power Star

@alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you.”

There is no denying the fact that it truly is a strategic move by the YRF team to drop the trailer just two weeks before the release of the movie. Claiming that the Pathaancampaign follows “the ideology of less is more,” the source said that makers were successful in building the “curiosity around the film” by releasing two songs and a teaser, resulting in the chatter around the movie about its “probable plot.”

The source further says, “With this spy universe, YRF as a studio now has two of the biggest franchises in the history of Indian cinema including the Dhoom series. Aditya Chopra is also the maker of the most successful female cop franchise, Mardaani. Coincidentally, the YRF spy universe logo is being launched on the 10th year of the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger’s release in 2012!“

