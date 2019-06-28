Ghostbusters 2020: Paul Rudd joins Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace for Jason Reitman's sci-fi comedy franchise

Paul Rudd has been confirmed to join Sony's latest instalment of Ghostbusters, which is tentatively titled Ghostbusters 2020. Three years after Paul Feig's reboot failed to make waves at the box office, the paranormal franchise will now make a comeback.

Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original 1984 Ghostbusters, will step into the director’s chair, reports Variety. Paul will reportedly play the role of a teacher in the film.

The official Ghostbusters Twitter account also shared a video featuring Paul where he confirms joining the franchise. "I can't wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact, I'm sliming myself right now," he says in the video.

Check out the official announcement here:

In a statement to the Variety, Jason said, “I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.”

Ghostbusters 2020, which Jason is writing with Gil Kenan (Monster House), will be produced by Ivan.

Paul joins Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Mckenna Grace (Annabelle Comes Home) who are confirmed to play young leads in the film, with The Leftovers' Carrie Coon portraying their mother.

Ghostbusters 2020 will also include roles for original Ghostbuster stars Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd. In early June, Sigourney confirmed that she will reprise her role as cellist Dana Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit in the original 1984 film. ''It's going to be crazy working with the guys again," she told Parade magazine.

Paul is coming off his role as Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame, which currently stands as the second highest grossing film of all time globally with $2.75 billion in its kitty and will soon be back in theaters with added footage. The actor has the Netflix limited series Living With Yourself set to debut in fall.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 11:09:33 IST