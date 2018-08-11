You are here:

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Paul Rudd confirmed as lead for Netflix's comedy series Living with Yourself

Paul Rudd has been roped in to topline Netflix comedy series Living with Yourself.

The eight-episode comedy will see the Ant-Man star take on a dual role in the story of a man struggling with his life who undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person. He then finds he has been replaced by a new and improved version revealing that his own worst enemy is himself.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rudd will star in season one of what Netflix is declaring a "fresh and inventive" philosophical comedy that asks if people really want to be better.

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris are directing the new show.

The show was created by Timothy Greenberg, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern will produce through their Likely Story banner. Tony Hernandez, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz are on board as executive producers as well.

Aug 11, 2018