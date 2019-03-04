You are here:

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon in talks to join Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters film

Press Trust of India

Mar 04, 2019 17:47:44 IST

Los Angeles: Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and actor Carrie Coon are in negotiations to star in Jason Reitman's new Ghostbusters film.

Finn Wolfhard (left) and Carrie Coon are in negotiations for the new Ghostbusters movie. Images from Twitter

The much talked about film will see Coon and Wolfhard playing mother and son, sources close to the production told Variety.

Coon, 38, is best known for the series, Fargo and The Sinner. She most recently starred in Steve McQueen's Widows.

Wolfhard, 16, is currently awaiting the release of season three of his smash-hit Netflix show Stranger Things. He will also reprise his role from It in the film's upcoming sequel.

Reitman, whose directorial credits includes movies such as Juno, Up in the Air and most recently the political drama The Front Runner, had confirmed in January that he will be directing the latest installment of the famed franchise.

His 72-year-old father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the original Ghostbuster films which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as parapsychology professors who hunts ghosts.

The filmmaker recently came under fire on social media after he made the statement that he plans to hand over the reins of Ghostbusters franchise to its fans.

Reitman had said that his take on the beloved franchise will be a love letter to the fans.

The 41-year-old director's comments were seen as a potshot on the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters reboot that featured Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Chris Hemsworth.

After an uproar, Reitman tweeted an apology.

Reitman's Ghostbusters film will hit the screens on 10 July next year. He is currently writing the screenplay in collaboration with Gil Kenan.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 17:47:44 IST

