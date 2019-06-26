Avengers Endgame: New post-credits scene from re-released Marvel film reportedly features Mark Ruffalo's Hulk

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had recently announced that Avengers: Endgame would be re-released in theatres with some brand new footage. According to a report by MCU Cosmic, the film will feature a delete scene, a Stan Lee tribute and a brief teaser for Spider-Man: Far from Home. The report adds that the deleted scene, which will play post-credits, will have Mark Ruffalo's green-skinned superhero Hulk. The bonus material is likely to be a part of the Blu-ray and DVD editions for fans who could not catch the film in theatres.

There has been no official confirmation from Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company about the same.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises," Feige had told ScreenRant. He said that the re-release will be out on 28 June, but had not revealed how many screens it will play on and how long the re-release will be in theatres.

Currently, Endgame is the second highest grossing film in the world with a box office collection of $2.743 billion. With the re-release, it is expect to surpass the lifetime business of James Cameron's Avatar, which stands at $2.788 billion

Endgame released on 26 April and also marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase III, which comprises 22 films. Based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Endgam, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 14:32:39 IST