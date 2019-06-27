Ahead of re-release, Avengers: Endgame breaks Avatar's original box office record of $2.75 bn

Just a few days before its re-release in the US, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has already beaten the original box office record of James Cameron's Avatar. The Marvel film has made a whopping $2.75 billion after two months of its release while Avatar made $2.749 billion in its initial run.

Cameron’s film was re-released in 2010, which gave fans nine minutes of extra unseen footage, and subsequently made an additional $33 million with it.

Endgame will be required to make more than that to surpass the combined total of $2.788 billion made by Avatar. The film has remained unbeaten for about a decade. Endgame has bagged the position of being the second highest grossing film in the US following Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In India the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark within two weeks of its theatrical release.

The new release will reportedly contain a Stan Lee tribute scene, according to Marvel president Kevin Feige, reports Hindustan Times. The post credits scene will also supposedly feature Mark Ruffalo (as The Hulk) as well as a preview for the new Spider-Man movie, titled Spiderman: Far From Home, and a special message from the Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame has some of the most popular stars of Hollywood, including Robert Downey Jr (as Iron man), Chris Evans (as Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Scarlett Johansson (as Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (as Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange) and Tom Holland (as Spider-Man) among many others. The 22nd instalment in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Endgame, picks up the story from the previous Avengers movie, Infinity War, following Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and others on their mission to reverse the macabre effects of Thano’s finger snap, which effectively wiped out half of all life in the universe.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 13:35:34 IST