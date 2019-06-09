Ghostbusters: Sigourney Weaver to reprise her role as Dana Barrett in Jason Reitman directorial

Veteran actor Sigourney Weaver is set to star in Ghostbusters, along with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

The 69-year-old actor has confirmed that she will reprise her role as cellist Dana Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit in the original 1984 film. ''It's going to be crazy working with the guys again," Weaver told Parade magazine.

Speaking about the original Ghostbusters", she added, ''I knew it would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart. Ghostbusters changed my life.''

Ghostbusters is being helmed by original director Ivan Reitman's son Jason Reitman. He will continue the story that began with his father, Ivan Reitman's 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.

Reitman had announced in March that film's cast will include Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Mckenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House) and Carrie Coon (Gone Girl). Ghostbusters will release on 10 July, 2020.

In April, Weaver and Ridley Scott had praised a high school stage production of Alien, which had gone viral online. The director had offered financial help to the students for an encore while Weaver recorded a video message for the cast and crew.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 10:14:32 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.