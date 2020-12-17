George Clooney reacts to Tom Cruise's anger at film crew for flouting COVID-19 protocol: He didn't overreact, because it's a problem

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise's outburst on Mission Impossible crew members, 'You have a responsibility for everybody else and he's absolutely right'

George Clooney has reacted to Tom Cruise's outburst on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, saying he understands the actor's concerns. Clooney said Cruise's anger was not an overreaction because flouting COVID-19 protocols is a problem.

The actor, however, said he would have handled the situation a little differently. "I have a friend who's an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response."

"I wouldn't have done it that big. I wouldn't have, you know, pulled people out. You're in a position of power and it's tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he's absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It's just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way," he told Howard Stern in an interview, according to E!News.

Cruise, in a leaked audio note, had launched the blistering attack on five crew members after they huddled around a computer monitor without standing more than six feet apart, as recommended by experts, Variety had previously reported.

"I don’t ever want to see it again, ever. And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone," Cruise said in an audio clip, obtained by The Sun and later authenticated by The New York Times.

The 58-year-old actor, who is also a producer on the project, said he has been speaking with people in Hollywood to safeguard the film from shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who has been strictly enforcing COVID-19 guidelines on the set, also scolded the crew for taking advantage of the safe environment.

Mirror writes that the crew members allegedly quit, and there had been tension in the team for a few months now. Ever since the audio became public, the anger amongst staff grew and they decided to walk out. However, a source told the publication that Cruise will not be tolerant of lax behaviour after all the lengths they had to go to keep filming.