Tom Cruise reprimands Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not abiding by COVID-19 guidelines on film set

'We're creating thousands of jobs. We're not shutting this movie down,' Tom Cruise criticised the crew members on Mission Impossible set after they huddled around a computer without standing six feet apart.

Superstar Tom Cruise took certain crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 to task after he saw them breaking COVID-19 guidelines on the film's set in London.

The superstar launched the blistering attack on the crew members after they huddled around a computer monitor without standing more than the six feet apart, as recommended by experts, reported Variety.

"I don’t ever want to see it again, ever. And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone," Cruise said in an audio clip, obtained by The Sun.

The 58-year-old actor, who is also a producer on the project, said he has been speaking with people in Hollywood to safeguard the film from shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

"I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m********ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever," Cruise shouted in the video.

The actor, who has been strictly enforcing COVID-19 guidelines on the set, also scolded the crew for taking advantage of the safe environment.

"You can tell it to the people who are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night, the future of this f***ing industry!

"So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone," Cruise said.

Here's the audio clip obtained by The Sun

Tom Cruise went ballistic on the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID protocols...pic.twitter.com/WbIpVlja7w — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 16, 2020

Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first film projects to be adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, filming on the latest instalment had to be stopped in Italy due to the disease outbreak in the country.

The movie, seventh in the long-running spy franchise, was scheduled to be shot for three weeks in Venice but the plans were put on hold.

Production resumed in September, with filming taking place in Italy and Norway before moving to London in early December.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie will also feature Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales.

The Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media film is scheduled to release on 19 November, 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)