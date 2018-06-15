Game of Thrones, Westworld cast will not be part of San Diego Comic Con owing to 'production schedules, air dates'

HBO's fan favorite shows fantasy drama Game of Thrones and Western-themed science fiction show Westworld's cast will be a now show at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con, reports Deadline. The network has chosen to skip the annual pop culture event which is held from 19 to 22 July.

“Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic Con this summer,”said the network in a statement on Thursday. “HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.”

This will be the first time that Game of Thrones will not make an appearance at this event. The show has been a part of this event every year since its debut and is known to be one of the most anticipated panels, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The same report states that Westworld made its Comic Con debut in 2017.

Game of Thrones is still in production on its eighth season which will air in 2019. Westworld's second season will conclude on 24 June and has been renewed for a third season for which the production has not yet commenced.

However, this year's San Diego event may have other interesting panels from shows including The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and also Nightflyers, a TV adaptation of George RR Martin's novella.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 11:30 AM