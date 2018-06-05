Game of Thrones season 8 producers increase security measures to prevent spoiler leaks; scripts self-destruct after filming

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will probably air in 2019 and the makers of the show have taken extreme measures to maintain secrecy about the plot details.

Earlier, Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, had disclosed that multiple endings have been shot and not even the actors have been told which of the ones would finally be aired.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the show, revealed that in addition to that step, actors receive digital scripts that self-destruct after they finished filming a scene.

“They're very, very strict. It's reached a crazy level this year," he told Elite Daily in an interview at the Cannes Film Festival in June.

He added, "We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene — and we only have it digitally — and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like Mission: Impossible. ‘This will self-destruct.’ And then just, whoa.”

The much-awaited eighth and final season will have six episodes unlike the previous seasons which have had 10 episodes, except for the last season which had seven.

The show has faced trouble in the past with multiple episode leaks. In 2017, around 1.5 terabytes, a large chunk of HBO's unaired content had been accessed by hackers. The Internet was bombarded with spoilers of the then ongoing season 7 of the show, as well as other shows by the network.

Game of Thrones-related material including drafts of scripts from five season 7 episodes, personal contact information of all the actors as well as private emails were leaked by the hackers.

In two more incidents in 2017, HBO Espana and HBO Nordic accidentally aired an episode of season 7 four days before the decided date and in the other, an unreleased episode from Star India had been leaked online.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 19:01 PM