Game of Thrones: Fan petition to remake season 8 with better writers receives more than 1 mn signatures

Disappointed Game of Thrones fan started a petition on change.org urging makers to remake the eight season of the series "with competent writers" a few days back. The petition has now hit 1.06 million signatures.

After the petition surpassed one million signatures, its creator, who self-identifies as Dylan D., wrote an update to explain how the plea started, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Dylan explained he wrote the petition after the fourth episode of the last season, 'The Last of the Starks' because he was "just so disappointed and angry. It was simply me venting a bit."

After Dylan posted the petition on Reddit, it quickly started to gain supporters. However, Dylan wrote that he didn't expect HBO to respond.

"I don't think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series (keep in mind the prequel spinoffs). It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that. Will HBO lose gobs of money over this? Eh probably not," he wrote.

Asserting that the core of the petition was just disappointment, he wrote, "And I think this message is one of frustration and disappointment at its core."

Dylan also expressed hope that the original 'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin, whose books were adapted into the insanely popular series, would have penned a better conclusion.

While the first few seasons followed the plot line of Martin's novels titled 'A Song of Ice and Fire', the sixth, seventh and eighth gradually drifted from the original storyline of the books. Many fans feel that this is where the problem lies.

Others claimed that show creators Benioff and Weiss were too busy with their next project Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and hence failed to do justice with the show's plotline.

So far, every episode of the show's finale season has sparked controversy with fans venting out their disappointment and anger on the internet with some choosing hilarious memes to express their opinion.

It all started when numerous fans complained that the third episode of the latest season was 'too' dark and they could not see half of the things that were happening.

The makers were still reeling under the criticism about the episode when a Starbucks cup made a special appearance in Winterfell in episode 4 titled 'The Last of the Starks'. Some social media users took this mistake as an opportunity and unleashed a number of memes, while others slammed the makers for being careless.

The final season also came under fire for its treatment of female characters. Industry veterans and critics alike slammed the show for its handling of Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen.

While HBO has not responded to the plea for better writing on the series, actress Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark in the series, expressed her thoughts on the petition.

In an interview to The New York Times, Turner revealed that she wasn’t surprised by the backlash. Calling the petition 'disrectputful', Turner said, “All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” she said. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 11:01:44 IST

