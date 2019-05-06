You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4: Fans point out editing blunder as Daenerys is spotted with a Starbucks cup

FP Staff

May 06, 2019 15:42:03 IST

SPOILERS AHEAD

Of the many aspects that have been instrumental in Game of Thrones' immense popularity, its sprawling production design and cutting-edge visual effects have been right on top. From gigantic fire-spewing dragons to the cross-continental battles, the HBO fantasy show has been able to convincingly make viewers suspend their disbelief and immerse themselves into the medieval drama.

However, fans have spotted an editing goof-up in the latest episode titled The Last of The Starks as they have pointed out the presence of a Starbucks coffee cup in Westeros.

A still from The Last of The Starks where Daenerys is seen with a Starbucks cup. Twitter/@vlbonite

After the harrowing Battle of Winterfell, the fourth episode of Game of Thrones showed Jon Snow, Davos Seaworth, Brienne, Jamie, Tyrion, Sansa, The Hound, Tormund Giantsbane reveling in the glory of their win against the Army of the Dead. Dany, who is visibly upset by the adulation that Jon's receiving, seems to have chosen not wine or ale but coffee as her preferred beverage.

No sooner than netizens noticed the editing blunder than Twitter exploded with memes about the anachronistic moment.

