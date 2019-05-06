Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4: Fans point out editing blunder as Daenerys is spotted with a Starbucks cup

Of the many aspects that have been instrumental in Game of Thrones' immense popularity, its sprawling production design and cutting-edge visual effects have been right on top. From gigantic fire-spewing dragons to the cross-continental battles, the HBO fantasy show has been able to convincingly make viewers suspend their disbelief and immerse themselves into the medieval drama.

However, fans have spotted an editing goof-up in the latest episode titled The Last of The Starks as they have pointed out the presence of a Starbucks coffee cup in Westeros.

After the harrowing Battle of Winterfell, the fourth episode of Game of Thrones showed Jon Snow, Davos Seaworth, Brienne, Jamie, Tyrion, Sansa, The Hound, Tormund Giantsbane reveling in the glory of their win against the Army of the Dead. Dany, who is visibly upset by the adulation that Jon's receiving, seems to have chosen not wine or ale but coffee as her preferred beverage.

No sooner than netizens noticed the editing blunder than Twitter exploded with memes about the anachronistic moment.

Close up to Dany's Starbucks cup. Photo not mine. pic.twitter.com/G49ALEiFUZ — Vicon Lucero (@venividivicon) May 6, 2019

Deleted footage of Dany experiencing Starbucks for the first time:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3OqYfzdGw9 — In mourning. (@JamesEdStark) May 6, 2019

So time travel is real they did it and brought starbucks for dany 😏 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/e4ugOCF8jN — Baby Dragon 🔥 (@imsyedwaqar) May 6, 2019

Not only did Dany brought dragons to Winterfell, but she also brought the first ever Starbucks to it too. So long to those cold mornings! #GameofThronesseason8episode4 pic.twitter.com/eQYU9sKpd7 — Ralph's_Room (@badpow) May 6, 2019

Seriously, coffee at the end of the day, Dany? You’ll be buzzin all night long! #GamefThrones #starbucks pic.twitter.com/RuCKotABmh — Sonny (@sonnyjim50) May 6, 2019

Dany left a Starbucks on the table... I guess she was drinking a.... Flat Wight. pic.twitter.com/zYLtvaMcSd — Chaos is a Ladder (@JesalTV) May 6, 2019

Dag! After fighting an army of the undead and burning the bodies of their deceased friends, Dany made somebody go on a Starbucks run for her?? She really is becoming the Mad Queen. Cersei would never. pic.twitter.com/cEALcFMmV1 — Steve Patton (@StevenPatton) May 6, 2019

Sansa should be grateful that Dany brought Starbucks to Winterfel pic.twitter.com/s7j8SBq87n — adam (@adamscliq) May 6, 2019

Dany is pregnant confirmed. The rest celebrated with wine while she drank Starbucks Coffee. Amazing foreshadowing by the writers.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/W6y4KHrURh — QUEEN DAENERYS (@CelebsFootball) May 6, 2019

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

