Game of Thrones writers D.B Weiss, David Benioff to pen next Star Wars film, confirms Bob Iger

HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones creators, D.B Weiss and David Benioff, will now be making the forthcoming Star Wars' film, which is expected to be out in 2022.

Variety reported the news announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger on Tuesday during the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.

Iger said, "We did a deal with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones and the next movie that we release will be theirs, and we're not saying anything more about that."

After the release of upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December, three untitled films from the franchise will be released after two years, Disney revealed.

He added, "We're hard at work already, but we felt three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset but to gear up for the next film's release," Iger said.

The first of the three films is scheduled to release on December 16, 2022, while the other two films are slated to hit the screens in 2024 and 2026.

Disney in 2018 made an announcement that D.B Weiss and David Benioff will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by JJ Abrams and is the last in the third trilogy of the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas which started in the year 1977 with Episode IV- A New Hope.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 12:51:18 IST

