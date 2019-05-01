You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 cinematographer Fabian Wagner defends 'dark' episode, blames viewers' TV settings

FP Staff

May 01, 2019 11:13:53 IST

This article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3.

Ever since the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 premiered on 29 April (in India), viewers have flooded the internet with complaints about how dark the entire 82-minute episode was, which made it hard to decipher what was transpiring on screen. The HBO show's cinematographer Fabian Wagner addressed fans' discontent with the episode in a recent interview.

Still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. Photo credit Helen Sloan/HBO

Defending the literal darkness of The Long Night, Wagner told Wired UK, "A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly. A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway.”

He further said that Game of Thrones is a "cinematic show" that needs to be watched in a darkened room. "If you watch a night scene in a brightly lit room, then that won’t help you see the image properly.”

He added that the decision to abstain from overusing lighting in the night-time episode was deliberate, to replicate the combatant's murky state of mind.

Twitterati have criticised Fabian Wagner for his argument. Renowned journalist Wall Mossberg wrote on Twitter that filming a pivotal episode meant for TV viewing like a cinema, and then blaming viewers for not being able to see anything is "artistic arrogance".

